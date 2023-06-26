Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $54.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $36.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 597,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Webster Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Webster Financial by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.