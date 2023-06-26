Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells 27,542 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock opened at $187.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $188.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

