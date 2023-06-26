DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Major Shareholder Sells $115,918,501.50 in Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $115,918,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

DICE opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after buying an additional 1,450,555 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after buying an additional 1,640,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.