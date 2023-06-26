Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $184,078,137.60 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44.

On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89.

On Tuesday, March 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.