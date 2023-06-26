Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells $10,694,700.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $322.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

