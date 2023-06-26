Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Major Shareholder Sells $180,199,982.28 in Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

