MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) versus Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Financial Survey

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Medigus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Volatility & Risk

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medigus has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -11.18% N/A -18.42% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MiMedx Group and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MiMedx Group and Medigus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Medigus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiMedx Group and Medigus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $280.62 million 2.66 -$30.20 million ($0.28) -23.04 Medigus $91.86 million 0.05 -$9.81 million N/A N/A

Medigus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Medigus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

About Medigus

(Get Rating)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.