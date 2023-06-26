Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) versus Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Head-To-Head Survey

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -92.53% -11.84% -5.76% Upexi -4.11% 2.86% 1.49%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.12 -$245.47 million ($6.26) -0.14 Upexi $44.58 million 0.95 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Volatility & Risk

Ayr Wellness has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ayr Wellness and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 2 4 0 2.67 Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,305.15%. Upexi has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.61%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Upexi.

Summary

Upexi beats Ayr Wellness on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

