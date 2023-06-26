MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) vs. Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Head-To-Head Survey

MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Exagen shares are held by institutional investors. 76.2% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Exagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MedTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exagen has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Exagen 0 1 3 0 2.75

Exagen has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.00%. Given Exagen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than MedTech Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MedTech Acquisition and Exagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedTech Acquisition N/A N/A $5.54 million N/A N/A Exagen $46.40 million 1.13 -$47.39 million ($2.52) -1.23

MedTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exagen.

Profitability

This table compares MedTech Acquisition and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedTech Acquisition N/A -17.92% 1.66% Exagen -90.98% -79.22% -41.83%

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut. MedTech Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Medtech Acquisition Sponsor LLC.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company offers AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody associated vasculitis; AVISE SLE Prognostic, a panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

