Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) vs. Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Financial Analysis

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Eos Energy Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $26.34 million N/A -$1.56 million ($0.14) -5.14 Eos Energy Enterprises $23.46 million 17.33 -$229.81 million ($3.63) -0.97

Analyst Ratings

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Environmental Tectonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Environmental Tectonics and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.01%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics -5.91% -16.13% -4.68% Eos Energy Enterprises -1,089.56% N/A -230.95%

Risk & Volatility

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

