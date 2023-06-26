Head to Head Contrast: Medivir AB (publ) (MVRBF) and The Competition

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Rating) is one of 376 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Medivir AB (publ) to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Medivir AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medivir AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors 599 1556 4210 41 2.58

Profitability

Medivir AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,997.56%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 107.69%. Given Medivir AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medivir AB (publ) is more favorable than its rivals.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Medivir AB (publ) Competitors -918.43% -61.30% -19.52%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medivir AB (publ) N/A N/A 0.03 Medivir AB (publ) Competitors $117.35 million -$3.60 million 17.24

Medivir AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Medivir AB (publ). Medivir AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Medivir AB (publ) beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer in Nordic region, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It is also developing Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and basal cell carcinoma, as well as squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is developing MIV-818 for the treatment of liver cancer; MIV-711 to treat osteoarthritis; and Birinapant and IGM-8444 for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as USP-1/TNG348, USP-7, and MBLI/MET-X, which completed preclinical trials for treating cancer and infection. Medivir AB (publ) was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Huddinge, Sweden.

