Critical Review: Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) & Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singularity Future Technology -515.03% -91.00% -52.07% Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Freightos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singularity Future Technology $3.99 million 2.85 -$28.26 million N/A N/A Freightos $19.52 million 2.30 -$24.70 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Freightos has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Singularity Future Technology and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Freightos has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.45%. Given Freightos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freightos is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freightos beats Singularity Future Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider with a focus on servicing steel companies and e-commerce businesses in China and the United States. It offers shipping and other freight-related services; and transportation, warehouse, collection, first-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

