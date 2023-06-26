Comparing Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puyi and Legal & General Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Puyi alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $28.18 million N/A -$9.06 million N/A N/A Legal & General Group $62.50 billion 0.28 $2.83 billion N/A N/A

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A Legal & General Group 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Puyi and Legal & General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Legal & General Group has a consensus price target of $325.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,158.51%. Given Legal & General Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Legal & General Group is more favorable than Puyi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Puyi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Puyi and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Puyi has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Legal & General Group beats Puyi on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puyi

(Get Rating)

Puyi, Inc. engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. The firm also offers financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services, and trust consulting services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The LGI segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.