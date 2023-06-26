Comparing Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) & Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Hagerty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $23.69 million 0.92 $2.62 million $0.19 14.21 Hagerty $787.59 million 4.03 $32.08 million ($0.09) -105.22

Hagerty has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketing Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 6.98% N/A N/A Hagerty 0.29% -11.06% -3.05%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Marketing Alliance and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marketing Alliance and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Hagerty 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hagerty has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Hagerty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hagerty is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Hagerty shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Hagerty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hagerty beats Marketing Alliance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

