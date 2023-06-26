Financial Review: GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) vs. iPower (NYSE:IPW)

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) and iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrowGeneration and iPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowGeneration $278.17 million 0.71 -$163.75 million ($2.71) -1.19 iPower $79.42 million 0.44 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.74

iPower has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GrowGeneration. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrowGeneration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GrowGeneration has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPower has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

41.9% of GrowGeneration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of GrowGeneration shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of iPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GrowGeneration and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowGeneration -65.04% -16.49% -12.28% iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GrowGeneration and iPower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowGeneration 0 2 1 0 2.33 iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A

GrowGeneration currently has a consensus target price of $4.26, suggesting a potential upside of 31.97%. iPower has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than GrowGeneration.

Summary

GrowGeneration beats iPower on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowGeneration

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products. It operates a chain of stores in California, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Mississippi, Missouri, Arizona, Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, and New Mexico, as well as growgeneration.com, an online superstore for cultivators, a wholesale business for resellers, and HRG Distribution and MMI. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About iPower

(Get Rating)

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.