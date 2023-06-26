Citigroup Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $195.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $111.38 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.66.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 1,545,731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,340,000 after buying an additional 746,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

