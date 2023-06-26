Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) versus Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Head to Head Comparison

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Media Group has a beta of -1.72, suggesting that its share price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Media Group and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 1 5 4 0 2.30

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $50.71, indicating a potential upside of 102.78%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

97.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Media Group and Tandem Diabetes Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 2.02 -$94.59 million ($3.17) -7.89

Universal Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Media Group and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care -25.64% -17.77% -7.17%

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Universal Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Media Group

(Get Rating)

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.