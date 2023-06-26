Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Receives C$5.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

TSE:OSK opened at C$3.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.97. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.46.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

