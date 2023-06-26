Contrasting Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) & Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) and Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Solvay shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Solvay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.59 billion 0.48 $64.17 million $1.79 12.09 Solvay N/A N/A N/A ($1.24) -86.11

Analyst Ratings

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Solvay. Solvay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake Chemical Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westlake Chemical Partners and Solvay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solvay 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.61%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than Solvay.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Solvay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 4.09% 6.77% 4.48% Solvay N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Solvay pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 105.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solvay pays out -193.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Solvay on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market. The Chemicals segment produces and sells soda ash and sodium bicarbonate primarily to the flat and container glass industries, as well as for use in detergents, pharmaceutical, and feed and food industries; hydrogen peroxide for use primarily in the paper industry to bleach pulp, as well as chemicals, electronics, food, mining, and environment; and dispersible silica for tire manufacturers; and solvent solutions, specialty phenols, polyamide derivatives and smart, functional, and sustainable yarns and polymers. The Solutions segment offers specialty chemicals for agro, home and personal care, coatings, and industrial markets; technology solutions in specialty mining reagents, phosphine-based chemistry, and solutions for the stabilization of polymers; fluorine and rare-earth formulations for automotive, electronics, agrochemical, and construction applications; and vanillin for the flavors and fragrances industries, as well as synthetic intermediates used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics. This segment also provides friction reducers, gelling agents, emulsion breakers, surfactants, inhibitors, cementing additives, and biocides for upstream oilfield chemicals sector, as well as sodium hypophosphite for metal plating and other applications. The Corporate & Business Services segment provides energy and other business services. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

