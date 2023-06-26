Analysts Set Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT at $265.40

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Handelsbanken raised Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

