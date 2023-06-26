Analysts Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Target Price at $49.43

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

