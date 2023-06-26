Comparing Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) & Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 29.15% 14.60% 1.26% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $93.10 million 3.62 $29.06 million $7.29 11.55 Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citizens Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Financial Services beats Benchmark Bankshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

