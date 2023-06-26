Critical Review: CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) and Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) and CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Parkland and CrossAmerica Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkland 0 1 1 0 2.50 CrossAmerica Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parkland presently has a consensus price target of $39.57, suggesting a potential upside of 58.71%. Given Parkland’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Parkland is more favorable than CrossAmerica Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkland N/A N/A N/A $0.75 33.41 CrossAmerica Partners $4.97 billion 0.15 $63.70 million $1.45 13.45

This table compares Parkland and CrossAmerica Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CrossAmerica Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Parkland. CrossAmerica Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parkland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Parkland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of CrossAmerica Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of CrossAmerica Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Parkland pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CrossAmerica Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Parkland pays out 134.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CrossAmerica Partners pays out 144.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Parkland and CrossAmerica Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkland N/A N/A N/A CrossAmerica Partners 1.14% 106.25% 4.47%

Summary

CrossAmerica Partners beats Parkland on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The USA segment supports a network of gas stations and delivers bulk fuel, lubricants and other related products and services to customers throughout Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. The Supply segment consists of logistics, marketing, supply, distribution and the burnaby refinery. The International segment includes assets located in the Caribbean and northeastern coast of South America. The Corporate segment involves in centralized administrative services and expenses incurred to support operations. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of convenience merchandise items; and retail sale of motor fuels at company operated retail sites and retail sites operated by commission agents. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

