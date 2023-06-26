Critical Survey: Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) & Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) and Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hexagon AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and Hexagon AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations -1.91% 2.55% 1.57% Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $109.50 million 2.72 $9.28 million ($0.07) -127.55 Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $1.05 11.18

This table compares Luna Innovations and Hexagon AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon AB (publ). Luna Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexagon AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Luna Innovations and Hexagon AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hexagon AB (publ) 3 3 0 0 1.50

Luna Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $108.60, indicating a potential upside of 824.26%. Given Hexagon AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hexagon AB (publ) is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Hexagon AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers. It also provides ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; distributed temperature sensing system; hyperion sensing products; Terahertz Sensing Systems that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements; and distributed acoustic sensing products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software. The GES segment has sensors for capturing data from land and air as well as sensors for positioning via satellites. The company was founded on August 29, 1975 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

