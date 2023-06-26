Analyzing Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spotify Technology and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology $12.36 billion 2.42 -$453.05 million ($4.57) -34.46 Match Group $3.19 billion 3.60 $361.95 million $1.05 39.28

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spotify Technology. Spotify Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spotify Technology and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology 0 7 15 0 2.68 Match Group 0 8 17 0 2.68

Spotify Technology currently has a consensus target price of $146.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.17%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $59.14, indicating a potential upside of 43.40%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Spotify Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Spotify Technology and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology -6.49% -33.54% -10.31% Match Group 9.51% -116.87% 13.06%

Summary

Match Group beats Spotify Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers. The Ad-Supported segment provides on-demand online access to its catalog of music and unlimited online access to the catalog of podcasts to its subscribers on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. The company also offers sales, distribution and marketing, contract research and development, and customer support services. Spotify Technology S.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.