Head-To-Head Review: Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) vs. Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Rock Technologies and Brink’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brink’s $4.54 billion 0.70 $170.60 million $2.45 27.82

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Rock Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.5% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Brink’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plymouth Rock Technologies and Brink’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Rock Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brink’s has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.02%. Given Brink’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Plymouth Rock Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Rock Technologies and Brink’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A Brink’s 2.50% 60.26% 4.60%

Summary

Brink’s beats Plymouth Rock Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. focuses on developing threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter radar imaging from airborne drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, bank notes, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; cash management services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, electronic reporting, check imaging, and reconciliation services. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

