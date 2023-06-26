Contrasting Vycor Medical (VYCO) & Its Competitors

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) is one of 121 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vycor Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vycor Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Vycor Medical Competitors 179 768 778 40 2.38

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 53.39%. Given Vycor Medical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vycor Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

40.3% of Vycor Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vycor Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vycor Medical N/A N/A -0.21 Vycor Medical Competitors $523.09 million $20.26 million 141.51

Vycor Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vycor Medical. Vycor Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vycor Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vycor Medical N/A N/A N/A Vycor Medical Competitors -113.56% -36.49% -14.98%

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. Vycor Medical, Inc. has a license and transition agreement with HelferApp GmbH, which grants HelferApp the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Austria and Switzerland. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

