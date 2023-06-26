Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

