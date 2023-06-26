Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
