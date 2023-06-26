51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:COE opened at $6.99 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

