Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

NYSE CMCM opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.