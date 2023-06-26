SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of SSY opened at $0.86 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.17.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
