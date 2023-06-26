SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SSY opened at $0.86 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Get Rating ) by 287.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

