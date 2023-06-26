StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

