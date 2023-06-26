Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

NYSE:SFE opened at $1.60 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.