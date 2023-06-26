Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

