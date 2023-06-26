Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRTN has been the topic of several other reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CJS Securities cut Triton International to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. Triton International has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the first quarter worth approximately $167,533,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 118,742 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Triton International by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.