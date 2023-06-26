Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

Power REIT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Power REIT during the second quarter worth $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT during the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Stories

