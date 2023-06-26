Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PW opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
