LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

