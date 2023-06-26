Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.17 on Friday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

