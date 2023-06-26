Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.17 on Friday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
