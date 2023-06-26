SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $2.48 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

