Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.09.
INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invitation Homes Stock Down 2.5 %
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 155.22%.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
