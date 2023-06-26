Critical Survey: Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) & HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) and Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

HORIBA has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HORIBA and Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA N/A N/A N/A Twelve Seas Investment Company II N/A -733.49% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $2.04 billion N/A $193.94 million $4.90 11.49 Twelve Seas Investment Company II N/A N/A $8.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares HORIBA and Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Twelve Seas Investment Company II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HORIBA and Twelve Seas Investment Company II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HORIBA beats Twelve Seas Investment Company II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Process & Environmental segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation meters, and process measurement equipment. The Medical-Diagnostic segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

