Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $5.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Angi Stock Performance

Angi stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,055,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in Angi by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 32,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Angi by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,875,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

