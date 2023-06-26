Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $91,692.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $91,692.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $580,608.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,863 shares of company stock worth $834,743 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 94,639 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phreesia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Phreesia by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.62. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

