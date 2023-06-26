Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $25.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVLV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 1,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 6,600,778 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 845,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,772,000 after buying an additional 88,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,713,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.