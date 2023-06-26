YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $53.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YETI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

YETI Stock Down 1.6 %

YETI stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.69 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. On average, analysts predict that YETI will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 46,473.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,673,000 after acquiring an additional 803,110 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $30,092,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

