Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.20.

ALFVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Handelsbanken upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Danske cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

