The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.13.

NAPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $92,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,960,456.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

