Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$120.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

PD opened at C$60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$827.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.63. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$56.42 and a twelve month high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. The company had revenue of C$558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$518.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 13.4675325 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

