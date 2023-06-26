BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.07.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.19. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

