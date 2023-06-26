Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$31.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at C$21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.98. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.90 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The stock has a market cap of C$40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9333333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

